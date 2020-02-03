|
|
Rebecca Pauline Egbert Howell, 91, passed peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father January 30, 2020, at East Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Pauline was born October 9, 1928, in Marysville, Idaho, the eldest child of Hershel Whittle Egbert and Eva Lorene Sanders.
Pauline grew up on the family farm where she was responsible for washing and drying the containers and tools for daily milking as well as helping in the fields.
She attended schools in Marysville and Ashton, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1946. After a year at Ricks College, she took classes in shorthand and transcription, skills she used working at American National Bank in Idaho Falls and recording funerals with shorthand.
Pauline met Edward Howell at the Warm River dance hall in 1948. They were married December 20, 1950, at her parents' home. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple, May 13, 1954.
Ed and Pauline made their home in Ashton, eventually settling on their farm, the Flying Circle E, where they enjoyed spending time together and raising their five children.
Pauline was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served faithfully in a variety of callings within the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations. She had a deep love of the Gospel and her Savior, and while her health permitted, regularly served in the temple.
Pauline took pleasure in preparing family dinners at her home, attending family reunions with a big pan of brownies in hand and being surrounded by her loved ones.
She was also a wonderful friend, enjoying a life-long association with a group of high school friends affectionately known as the "Chubby Chucklers." They met regularly with their spouses and families to celebrate birthdays and holidays, supporting each other through good times and bad for more than 60 years.
Many admired Pauline's beautiful handwriting. She faithfully kept a detailed journal where one can find the scores of many BYU and Boise State football games.
She never missed sending a handwritten birthday card to her family members and friends. She had an amazing memory that out showed many of us in our younger years.
Pauline had a tender, loving heart and was always welcoming and gracious to everyone. As one of her granddaughters said, "She made you feel like you were the most important person in the room." She was quick to express her love and appreciation to all of her children and grandchildren, complete with a warm hug and a kiss. She had great faith, and prayed fervently for all of her loved ones.
She left this world with a prayer on her lips. We will miss her deeply, but are comforted to know of the happy reunion we know she is having with her dear husband, Ed.
Pauline is survived by her children: Dean (Paris) Howell, Dwight (Debbie) Howell, Shelley Howell, all of Boise; Todd (Trenna) Howell of Ashton, Dell "Doc" (Trista) Howell of Auburn, Washington; 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two more to arrive soon; siblings: Gerald (Donnalee) Egbert, Deanie Bratlie, Ireta Bradley, Don (Janet) Egbert, and sister-in-law Deanna Egbert. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Howell, brother Doyle Egbert and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Ashton Stake Center. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center and from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 3, 2020