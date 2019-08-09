|
Reigo Laverne Marcum, age 97, passed away August 5, 2019 at his home in Rexburg, Idaho. He was the 7th of 12 children born into the family of Chester A. Marcum and Nettie Ruth Nethercott on May 29, 1922. His birth was in their log home, dirt floors and roof, just east of Tetonia, ID, aided by Grandma Vaughn, a nearby neighbor and midwife. His siblings at the time included Ida, Myrtle, Alfred, Ethel, James, and Orrin. Later five more children joined these 7 siblings: Gilbert, Ruth, Selar, Dale and Shelby to make the grand total of 12.
His parents homesteaded in the Teton Valley, as well as rented farmland where they raised hay, grain, and cared for livestock, chicken, pigs, etc. Laverne, along with his many siblings helped in all of the chores. Much of this hard work was done during the Depression, and times were tough providing for this large family of 14, along with the many relatives who often stayed with them.
Laverne was educated at the schools in Teton Valley, graduating from Teton High School in Driggs and then attending Ricks College where he got his Associate Degree in Education. He met his sweetheart, Ruth Daniels at Ricks and they were married in the Logan LDS Temple in July of 1942.
Laverne served in the Air Force Branch of the military in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was the physical fitness instructor for three years. On his return he went on to get his bachelor's and master's degrees at Brigham Young University in Provo. Later he attended Columbia, UC Berkeley, and Utah State University to finish his PhD in Educational Administration. He served as Superintendent of Schools in the Teton School District for 5 years and then as Superintendent at Snake River School District from 1955-1969. He spent the next 15 years as a teacher and Administrator at Idaho State University, where he retired in 1984 as Professor Emeritus. He received recognition as an educational leader in Idaho from school administrator, teacher, and other local, state and national professional organizations. His passion for education was evident in his many years of serving as President of the Idaho Superintendent Association, Vice President of the IEA, chairing and serving on several committees of the National Education Association, and as consultant to several Idaho school districts, even after his retirement.
Following his retirement, he and Ruth spent many enjoyable years traveling and enjoying family. In 1998, they moved from their long-time residence in Moreland, Idaho to Rexburg, and for three decades, they spent their winters in St. George, Utah at the Temple View RV Park. Ruth passed away in September of 2013.
Laverne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has served in teaching and leadership positions at both ward and stake levels,
including high councilor, Bishop, and Stake President. A favorite was his service in the Scouting Program for many years. He and Ruth served a full-time mission in St. George, UT, followed by two service missions for the Church. He also served as a Temple worker in the St. George and Rexburg temples.
Laverne is survived by Nancy Marcum (daughter-in-law) of Scottsdale, AZ; Robert (Janene) of Rexburg, ID; Susan (Greg) Kjar of Bountiful, UT; Pamela (Marc) Eynon of Huntington Beach, CA; Kathryn (John) Beal of Shelley, ID; and Kevin (Gena) of St. George, UT. Also living are his three brothers: Dale (Maurine, deceased) Marcum; Shelby (Joyce) Marcum, and Selar (Elva) Marcum. 30 grandchildren, 98 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Nettie Marcum; wife, Ruth Marcum; son, Ray Marcum; siblings Ida Marcum; Myrtle Paul; Alfred Marcum; Ethel Jardine; James Marcum; Orrin Marcum, Sr.; Gilbert Marcum; Ruth Lard.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Solace Hospice and Visiting Angels of Rexburg for their loving and attentive care in his final days.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Rexburg 16th Ward, corner of 7th South and Millhollow Road. (Far east end of 7th South.) The family will meet with friends on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot and again at the church in Rexburg on Saturday from 9:30-10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.
Memories of Laverne and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 9, 2019