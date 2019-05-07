Lois Renee Bell Johnson, 72, of Rexburg died April 28, 2019, in Woods Cross, Utah. She was the only child of Wallace L. and Lois Irene (Pratt) Bell. Born on May 27, 1946, she spent most of her life in Rexburg where she graduated from Madison High School and Ricks College.



While working in the Accounting Office at Ricks College, she met Dean T. Johnson, whom she later married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho, LDS temple on June 3, 1970. Dean and Renee were the parents of five sons: Gregory (Greg), Scott, Steven (Steve), Daniel (Dan), and Jeffrey (Jeff).



Renee was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many capacities including Relief Society President, Scouting, Organist, Pianist, Primary Presidency and Teacher, and as a member of the ward choir.



After working at Ricks College for four years, Renee stayed at home taking care of her small children. In 1983 she began working at Artco where she was employed in the Accounting Department for 27 years. In her later years Renee enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren, indexing genealogy, and reading.



She is survived by her husband, Dean, four sons, Greg and Julie (Bakersfield, CA), Steve (San Luis Obispo, CA), Dan and Becca (Woods Cross, UT), Jeff and Michelle (Fuquay-Varina, NC), and four grandchildren, Jordan, Makenzie, Aubrey, and Cameron.



Funeral services will be held Friday May 10, 2019, at 11:00am at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1ts E., in Rexburg, Idaho. There will be a viewing beginning at 10:00am prior to funeral services. Renee will be laid to rest in the Sugar City Cemetery.