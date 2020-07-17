Richard C. Nelson, 79, died at home on July 13, 2020 of complications due to congestive heart
failure.
He was a beloved husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His life was spent in service
to his family, his community, his country, and his church. Those who knew Richard knew he
had a gentle soul and witty sense of humor. He enjoyed sharing his laughter, his gift of music
and his love of horses and the great outdoors. A highlight of his life was his service in the
Rexburg Idaho Temple.
Richard was born in Logan, Utah June 29th, 1941. He is the second son of five boys born to
Vaudys Christensen and Donald Kofoed Nelson. He spent his childhood in Cedar City and
most of his teenage years in La Grande, Oregon where he graduated from La Grande High
School in 1959. He served 6 years in the Army Reserve.
Richard served in the Southern California Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day
Saints from 1961–1963. After returning from his mission, he attended Brigham Young
University where he completed his Bachelors Degree in Health Education in 1968, and Masters
Degree in Health Science in 1970. Later, he completed an advanced Ed. Specialist degree
from Utah State University. He received a faculty position at Ricks College in the fall of 1969.
He taught Health classes for 15 years then transferred to a position as Supervisor of Media
Technology until he retired in 2005. He truly enjoyed his career teaching and supervising
students at Ricks College/BYU-ID.
While attending BYU, Richard met and dated Marsha Holt and they were married December
12, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised their family of six daughters in Rexburg, Idaho.
Richard is preceded in death by his daughters Lisa and Lacey, his parents Vaudys and Donald,
his brother, Boyd, and his two brothers who died at birth.
Richard is survived by his wife Marsha, his brother Larry Nelson (Janet), and his children, Laurie
Edwards (Jeffrey), Linda Nelson, LaNae Ricks, Leslye Feil (Andrew), and fourteen
grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 10:00 A.M. at the Flamm Funeral Home in
Rexburg, ID, with a viewing held prior to services from 9:00–9:45 A.M. Interment will be in the
Rexburg City Cemetery.