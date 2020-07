Richard C. Nelson, 79, died at home on July 13, 2020 of complications due to congestive heartfailure.He was a beloved husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His life was spent in serviceto his family, his community, his country, and his church. Those who knew Richard knew hehad a gentle soul and witty sense of humor. He enjoyed sharing his laughter, his gift of musicand his love of horses and the great outdoors. A highlight of his life was his service in theRexburg Idaho Temple.Richard was born in Logan, Utah June 29th, 1941. He is the second son of five boys born toVaudys Christensen and Donald Kofoed Nelson. He spent his childhood in Cedar City andmost of his teenage years in La Grande, Oregon where he graduated from La Grande HighSchool in 1959. He served 6 years in the Army Reserve.Richard served in the Southern California Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-daySaints from 1961–1963. After returning from his mission, he attended Brigham YoungUniversity where he completed his Bachelors Degree in Health Education in 1968, and MastersDegree in Health Science in 1970. Later, he completed an advanced Ed. Specialist degreefrom Utah State University. He received a faculty position at Ricks College in the fall of 1969.He taught Health classes for 15 years then transferred to a position as Supervisor of MediaTechnology until he retired in 2005. He truly enjoyed his career teaching and supervisingstudents at Ricks College/BYU-ID.While attending BYU, Richard met and dated Marsha Holt and they were married December12, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised their family of six daughters in Rexburg, Idaho.Richard is preceded in death by his daughters Lisa and Lacey, his parents Vaudys and Donald,his brother, Boyd, and his two brothers who died at birth.Richard is survived by his wife Marsha, his brother Larry Nelson (Janet), and his children, LaurieEdwards (Jeffrey), Linda Nelson, LaNae Ricks, Leslye Feil (Andrew), and fourteengrandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 10:00 A.M. at the Flamm Funeral Home inRexburg, ID, with a viewing held prior to services from 9:00–9:45 A.M. Interment will be in theRexburg City Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online via www.flammfh.com