Richard "Dick" Harold Beckstrom, 80 of Rexburg, died on March 10, 2019 at Madison Memorial Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer.



He was born October 7, 1938 in Bingham Canyon, Utah, to Harold Peter and Hazel Lee Beckstrom.



Dick owned a fencing co. in Idaho Falls in his early years but spent most of his life as a cook in restaurants around many of the western states. He played guitar and sang old time songs at bars around Utah and Idaho.



He was married four times, his wives being, Tutty, Cecile, Connie and Jan. His children are Heidi, Holly, Mike, Mark, Chuck, Cathy and step son Mike McCloud.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Geraldine Nelson and Marjorie Garrett.



He is survived by his children, brother-in-law Tharen Garrett, Many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.



He was buried on March 12, 2019 in the St. Anthony Riverview Cemetery with family and friends in attendance and received military rites from the St. Anthony Veterans and Marine Corps Honor Guard.



Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 18, 2019