Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sugar City Cemetery
Richard Lusk


1946 - 2019
Richard Lusk Obituary
Richard Lusk, age 72, of Sugar City, Idaho, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Brigham City, Utah, after a long battle with pancreatic illness and heart disease.

Richard was born on October 23, 1946 in Sugar city to Rupert and Barbra Garner Lusk. He was the youngest of four children. He attended school in Sugar City where he was involved in basketball and football. In 1965 he graduated from Sugar Salem High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Air Force serving two tours in Vietnam. After returning home Richard worked various construction jobs, the last being for his brother, Delbert.

Richard has a son, William "Willy" Finis Zablosky, they connected later in Willy's life. Willy passed away in 2004 at the age of 29 from a construction accident.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the Upper Snake River Bowman Archery Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by a sister, Launa Lundberg of Washington, a brother, Delbert (Nancy) Lusk of Sugar City, Idaho, a niece, Sandy Kempton, nephews; Dough McFarland, Todd McFarland, Travis Lusk, Tyler Lusk

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Barbra Ann, son, Willy Zablosky and nephews Stacey and Tracy Lusk.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Sugar City Cemetery with military rites. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made on the families behalf at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
