|
|
Rickie Daniel Jackson passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). He was surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Rick was born July 7, 1944, in Rexburg, ID, becoming the fourth member of the Parley and Naomi Hansen Jackson family.
He grew up in Rexburg and attended Madison schools and is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
In Rick's working career, he was employed at the Rexburg Lumber Company for several years and then was able to acquire a new position, filing saws, for the Idaho Stud Mill in St. Anthony. Rick had great work ethic and excelled in this position and earned the reputation of being one of the most accomplished round-saw sharpeners west of the Mississippi. Rick had his own business on the side of sharpening saws for surrounding mills as well. He retired from his trade while working at Yellowstone Log Homes in Rigby, ID.
Rick married Patsy Winkle together they had a son Steven D. Jackson (Becky). Patsy and Rick were later divorced.
Rick married his life partner Helen Winters and became a father to her two daughters Sherrie and Christy.
A good day for Rick was spending it in the great outdoors, and he did so whenever he could. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and truly loved the beauty of God's creations just doing simple things like picnicking with family.
He was a great carpenter and creative handy man. He was always inventing some widjit to make a task easier. His way of thinking was brilliant. He was blessed with a talent for tying flies and shared his knowledge teaching friends and spending hours improving his style.
Rick and Helen spent most of their retired years fishing at Ashton Reservoir, Palisades and Island Park. They enjoyed picking huckleberries and gathering asparagus together. For years they grew a garden and canned their produce which they shared with others. Rick and Helen are partners in life, love and daily hobbies.
Rick is survived by his wife Helen, son, Steven Jackson; stepdaughters, Sherrie LeCheminant (Al), Christy Statham (Cory); brothers, Arlen (Jo Ann) Jackson, Gary (Margo) Jackson; sisters: La Nae Jackson, Jeanine Moore (Jim), Viola Potter (Bruce), Rozan Goulding (Dan), and Debbie DeCoria (Galyn) and three grandchildren: Dustyn, Dalton, and Branwyn.
Preceding him in death are his parents, two brothers, Parley Layel and Dee Wayne Jackson.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N., St. Anthony. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 30, 2020