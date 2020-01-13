|
Rita Johnson Nelson, 89, of Archer, passed away January 9, 2020, at Sunridge Assisted Living of causes incident to age, surrounded by her loving family. She was living in West Jordan but still called Archer her home.
She was born June 5, 1930, in Burton, Idaho, to James Oliver Johnson and Emma Katherine Green. She graduated from Madison High School.
Rita married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Nelson in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 18, 1948. They are the parents of 9 children, 28 grandchildren, 64 ½ great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Rita welcomed every spouse who came into her family as one of her own, so those numbers increase significantly.
Rita worked shift work at American Potato Company (formerly Roger Brothers) for over 30 years. She worked in the lab where she would perform various tests on the potato products. In addition to her full-time employment, she worked hard raising 9 children and helping Dennis with the farm and everything that entailed.
Rita was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life, including Primary, Young Women, Relief Society, chorister and choir director (which she loved).
Rita is survived by her children: Lyle (Gale) Nelson of Blanchard, Oklahoma; Steven Nelson of Rexburg, Idaho; Carol (Alan) Neilson of Salt Lake City, Utah; Garth (Kathleen) Nelson of Rexburg, Idaho; Denise (David) Stoddard of West Jordan, Utah; Weston (Peggy) Nelson of Rexburg, Idaho; Peggy (Russ) Pyle of Draper, Utah; Lisa (Jerry) Corbett of West Jordan, Utah; Gina Nelson of Murray, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Nelson; her parents, Oliver and Emma Johnson; her brother Ross Johnson; her sister Joyce Chriswell; and a great-grandson Gunner Davis.
Rita was a hard-working, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and she will be missed!
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Archer Ward building, 201 W 8000 South with Bishop Blake Schwendiman officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, both times at the Archer Chapel. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jan. 13 to Feb. 12, 2020