|
|
Robert Lowell Reimann, 79, of Ashton, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in April 1940, the 2nd of three children. He had an older brother, Kenneth, who passed away when he was young, and he has a younger sister, Janet who lives in Pocatello with her husband, Bob.
Robert was born and raised in Marysville and was still living in the very same home until last summer when he became ill. Robert attended elementary school in Marysville and graduated from high school at North Fremont in 1958. Following high school, Robert went to Idaho State College in Pocatello for 3 years and received his certificate to be an Electrician.
In 1962, he joined the Army. It was the beginning of the Vietnam War. First he was sent to Fort Mammoth New Jersey for training. He started learning about radar repair. Then Robert was sent to Fort Gordon in Georgia where they were wanting him to teach electronics. But plans changed, and he took classes to drive trucks, cars, and big 10-wheeled trucks for the Army. Because he was his dad's only living son, he was released from the Army 6 months early because of hardship in 1965.
Robert was arguably the best electrician in the Ashton Area for over 50 years. He ran his business, Reimann Electric, and took many under his wing teaching him the trade. He has always been that electrical expert we all knew to ask when we needed help.
Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 89 for over 40 years. He was a valiant and dedicated member, attended many funerals for his colleagues, marching in the parades, putting the flags out on special national holidays and picking them up, and teaching us all the proper etiquette and respect for our nation's flag and military.
In Robert's free time, he loved learning and enjoyed watching history documentaries. He had his favorite movies and enjoyed eating yummy food with friends and family.
He was a gun fanatic. He enjoyed reloading shells and teaching his friends about the ammo both new and old. Before age started to set in, one could always find or hear Robert and a buddy or two blowing up dynamite in the ditch in the country somewhere. That was a favorite pastime of Robert's.
Robert has always held his dear friends close to his heart and is very loyal. Those close to him know of his knowledge and glean from it as much as they can, which includes learning a German word here and there. Robert's close friends and family also know of his strong belief and faith in his Lord above.
He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran church and claims he is a "hard head". And, we his friends and family wouldn't have "our Robert" any other way!
He is survived by his sister, Janet (Robert) Jenkins; niece, Gina (Paul) Pomeroy; nephew, Robert Jenkins; three grand-nephews, Graham, Kendrick, and Jonathan; and many close friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashton. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Nov. 25, 2019