Robert Ervin Mace, 80, of Parker, Idaho passed away November 4, 2019, at his winter home in Mesa, Arizona.
Robert was born August 16, 1939, to Irvin Raymond Mace and Iva Vae Stoddard Mace in Parker, Idaho. He had 2 sisters, Merlynn and Jana. He lived on the family farm in the Parker area. While Robert was in High School, he worked for Crapo Brothers working with the show cattle.
Robert met Lola Kaye Newbold in band their Freshman year at South Fremont High School. They dated all through high school and were married January 29, 1959, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They have 3 children, Todd, Dirk and Taina.
He farmed in the Parker area with his dad and 2 sons. They also raised cattle.
Robert loved to fish, especially in No-tell-em-pond in Kilgore. He also loved picking huckleberries and was the life of the party. He loved to be with his family and always made everyone laugh. He served in many different positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He leaves behind his wife, Lola Kaye of Parker, his children Todd Mace of Tombstone Arizona, Dirk and Abbie Mace of Parker and Taina and Drake Gardner of Parker, his 2 sisters Merlynn Thompson of Rexburg and Jana Gittens of Logan, Utah. Also his 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Parker LDS church, 132 North Center, Parker, ID. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. and again Saturday morning from 10-10:45, both at the Parker LDS church. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 8 to Dec. 7, 2019