Robert "Rob" Eugene Veilleux, age 51, of Victor, Idaho, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home, following heart surgery.
Rob was born December 26, 1968 in Candia, New Hampshire to Charles Jr. and Norma Sturgill Veilleux. He moved to Victor in 1998. He married Janet Zmijewski on September 14, 2013 in the backyard of his brother's home with a view of the mountains. He loved his family very much. He thoroughly enjoyed his 20 years with the fire department and became Captain as well as an EMT and soon after a paramedic. He also loved the outdoors: golfing, snowmobiling, fishing, camping, hunting and antler hunting with his wife. He worked for C&C Trucking as a driver.
Rob had the biggest heart and would go out of his way to help others.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Veilleux, his father Charles Veilleux Jr. of New Hampshire; his son R.J. Veilleux of Idaho Falls; his step-sons Jorey Robinson of Washington and Cameron Lee of Victor; a step-daughter Megan Robinson of Washington; 3 brothers: Charles Veilleux of North Carolina, Richard Veilleux of New Hampshire, and Mark Veilleux of Victor, Idaho and a grand-daughter Nuala Veilleux.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2:00 P.M. at 4121 W. 9300 South, Victor, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Teton County Animal Shelter or Fremont County EMS.
Condolences can be sent to the family at valleymortuarydriggs.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 15, 2020