|
|
Robin Lee Quinn, 59, of Ririe, along with her husband, Mike, passed away November 22, 2019, in Jackpot, Nevada, from injuries sustained in an airplane accident.
Robin was born June 9, 1960, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Leo Hauck and Arlena Sayler Hauck. She grew up on a dairy farm and attended school at Wishek Public School, graduating from Wishek High School. She went on to college in Rapid City, South Dakota.
In November 1980, she married Anthony B. Schlenker at St. John's Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with two daughters, Justene and Kelsey. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Robin worked as a server at several restaurants in town. Following her time in Idaho Falls, she worked for The Bank of Commerce in Ririe, Idaho. Anthony passed away on March 7, 2001.
In May 2003, Robin married Mike Quinn at St. John's Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls. Robin and Mike made their home in Ririe, Idaho. Robin managed many aspects of Heise over the years, most recently operating the Pizza Parlor with the same dedication and passion for leading that she showed in all aspects of her life.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed meeting with her girlfriends and playing cards once a month, working out at Orangetheory Fitness, and had recently taken up tennis lessons with Mike. She also loved traveling with her husband, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved nothing more than being with family and was always the instigator of laughs and fun times at any family gathering.
Robin is survived by her loving daughters, Justene Lee Schlenker and Kelsey Pauline Schlenker, both of Idaho Falls; step-daughters, Cathi (Dave) Quinn-Minami of Maui, Hawaii, and Kate (Josh) Schroeder of Heise, Idaho; step-son, Robi (Lori) Quinn of Heise, Idaho; father, Leo Hauck of Wishek, North Dakota; brothers, Randy (Daphne) Hauck of Bismarck, North Dakota, Ritchie (Terrie) Hauck of Richlands, North Carolina, Dennis (Stephan Michaud) Hauck of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister, Rachel (B.J.) Johnson of Chesapeake, Virginia; 1 grandchild, Jaydon Anthony Putnam of Idaho Falls; 8 step-grandchildren, Eric (Marisa) Quinn; Ashlee, Abbey and Annie Quinn; Kati Kai (Ryan) Engle, Cali Minami, Kaia and Finley Schroeder; and one great-grandchild, Hazel Elaine Quinn. She was preceded in death by her mother, Arlena Hauck, and her first husband, Anthony B Schlenker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium (501 S. Holmes). The family will visit with friends on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Road). Burial will be held immediately after the services in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 2, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020