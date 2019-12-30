Home

Roma Jean (Brown) Price


1931 - 2019
Roma Jean (Brown) Price Obituary
Roma Jean Price, 88, of Rexburg passed away December 28, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

She was born June 3, 1931, in Nampa, Idaho, to Eli Lemuel Brown and Hilma Wahlstrom Brown.

She attended schools in the Nampa School District and graduated from Nampa High School.

She married Virgil Dell Price in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 1, 1963. They lived their married life in Blackfoot, Idaho. She taught school at Snake River Junior High until she retired in 1990. After retirement, she and Virgil spent the summers in Island Park and the winters in Yuma, Arizona.

Roma was a great cook and enjoyed baking and candy making. She loved to read and play cards. She loved to sit on the porch in Island Park and watch her children and grandchildren water-ski, swim and play in the reservoir. She enjoyed evening boat rides around the reservoir.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served a two-year mission in Sweden.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband Virgil Dell Price of Rexburg; her children Shawna (Bart) Smith of Rexburg, Alan (Viktoriia) Price of Parker, Colorado; grandchildren: Runea Smith, DeAnn Smith, Edwin Smith, Lillie Smith, Larren Smith, Yuliia Nyzova, Connor Price, and Amelia Price.

Services were held on December 30, 2019, at the Flamm Funeral Home. Family met with friends and family at 10 am and services followed at 11 a.m. She was interred in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 29, 2020
