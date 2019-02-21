Home

Ross Merrill Obituary
Ross Merrill, our beloved husband, father, grandpa and friend, passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday evening. He was 69 years old.

He was born March 3, 1949 to Nathan and Mamie Merrill. He was the 7th of nine children. He was born in Idaho Falls and raised in Annis, ID. He attended and graduated from Rigby High School and also attended Ricks College and BYU. He married his sweetheart Lynda Schuldies, February 9, 1974. They lived and farmed in Annis and later settled their family in Parker, ID.

He was partners with his twin brother, Reed. They worked side by side building homes and pouring concrete. It was from there they started their business called "Bros Concrete". He had the reputation for quality and professional work.

He loved to fly, golf, pan for gold, fish and grow a garden. He loved to take his family on trips and spend as much time as he could with them. He lived his life to the fullest and loved sharing his wisdom with all who was willing to listen.

He is survived by his 5 children, Hayley (Jason) Patterson, Blake (Joyce) Merrill, Marci (Nick) Jensen, Whit (Keren) Merrill, Clint Merrill, and his siblings Louis (Karen) Merrill, Phyllis ( Larry) Johnson, Stanley (Margret) Merrill, Lamont (Denise) Merrill and Cristeen (Scott) Kinghorn and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Nathan and Mamie, and brothers Wayne, Clayton, Wendell, and his twin brother Reed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, at the Parker LDS Church, 132 N Center Street, Parker Idaho. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 East 1st North, St. Anthony, Idaho and from 10:00 to 10:45 am Monday at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
