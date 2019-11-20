|
|
Ruby McCulloch Nielsen, surrounded by family, passed away quietly at her Draper, Utah, home Monday, November 18, 2019.
We know that she was greeted by her husband, Lyle, who passed away just 11 days ago. Together in life, they will be together now for eternity.
Ruby was born May 3, 1932 to George S. McCulloch and Hester Nora Large in Thornton, Idaho. She was the youngest of 11 children, 3 boys and 8 girls.
She grew up on the farm and sheep ranch. She had fond memories of raising bum lambs and time spent with her dad in sheep camp but never got good at milking the cow. Life was still raw in rural Idaho during her growing up years. Recreation as a teenager was slipping off with her sister Irma to local dances.
At one of the dances she met a handsome returned soldier named Lyle Nielsen. He was smitten at first sight, and, after a short courtship, they married on May 28, 1948. They were later sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Idaho Falls Temple.
To this union, six children (three boys and three girls) were added. At the time of her passing, Ruby's progeny includes 6 children, 19 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. She loved her family and time spent being grandma.
Ruby loved music and singing hymns and the popular music of the time. She was a member of the Mellodaires choral group and with them performed for many years around the Upper Snake River Valley.
Twins came as a big surprise a little later in life and kept her and Lyle young and busy long past many of their friends. Ruby and Lyle were devoted to one another and most everything they did was done together. Few are the pictures of just one as they were never far apart.
Lyle's work took the family to Las Vegas in 1989. After retirement, Ruby and he moved to Draper, Utah, where they lived at the time of her passing. While there she became an avid Jazz fan. Even as her vision faded, she would watch every game, and Lyle would provide extra play by play and color comments for her amusement.
Ruby is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in a number and variety of callings. She served in many teaching and leadership callings in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society. She and Lyle were Ordinance Workers for many years at the Idaho Falls and Las Vegas Temples. Neither snow nor cold nor desert heat would stop them from serving our Heavenly Father's children in His temples.
Ruby was preceded in death by her devoted husband, her parents and nine of her siblings, a son-in-law (Grant Rasmussen) and one grandson (Jacob Nielsen). She is survived by her children: L. James (Jim) Nielsen (Carol), Nina Kaye Farnsworth (David), Cathy Rasmussen, Cliff Nielsen (Lisa Crockatt), Trent J Nielsen (Katrina), and Tiffani Allan, 18 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren and her sister Irma Yorgesen.
Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the South Mountain 4th Ward, 1911 East Gray Fox Drive, Draper, Utah. A short visitation will be held starting at 9 a.m. at the ward house prior to the services. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. at the Parker, Idaho, Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.cff.org/What-is-CF/About-Cystic-Fibrosis/). The family would also like to thank Taylor, the staff of Heartwood-Home, Health & Hospice and the South Mountain 4th Ward Young Men, Young Women and Relief Society for their love and service given to our family.
