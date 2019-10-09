|
|
Russell "Kent" Baum, resident of Ashton, Idaho, passed away on September 3, 2019, of colon/liver cancer. He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 12, 1956, to Russell Oliver Baum and Veronica Margaret Minasian Baum in the town of Ashton, Idaho.
Kent graduated from North Fremont High School, and attended Ricks College and ISU Tech school. He married Trenna Logan in 1978, with whom he had 3 children: Julie, Ryan, and Jamie. They were later divorced. He married Chi Ann Roberts in 1989, and together they had a daughter, Rachel. He spent most of his life as a farmer in the Ashton area.
He was a very thoughtful man, loving husband and father and a great friend. He had a passion for electronics and loved inventing and fixing anything within that field.
He is survived by his loving wife Chi Ann, and his children: Julie Baum Snelders (Craig), Ryan Baum, Jamie Baum Garrett (Kenny), Rachel Baum Leatham (Austin), and his 7 grandsons. Also, he is survived by his siblings: Camille A. Waller (Jack III), Alan O. Baum (Shelley), and Kristine S. Baum.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Oliver Baum and Veronica ("Roni") M. Minasian Baum.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Ashton 3rd Ward Chapel, 1313 North 3600 East, in Ashton. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Oct. 9, 2019