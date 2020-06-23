Russell Lawrence "Russ" Ader
1950 - 2020
Russell Lawrence Ader, 70 of St. Anthony, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Russ was born on May 4, 1950 to Don and Lola Ader in Council, Idaho. He grew up in Midvale, Idaho. Russ moved to St. Anthony to work on the Teton Dam and met the love of his life Cheri Larson. They were married on May 10, 1974. He had 4 beautiful children, 12 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Russ worked for Larsen & Larsen Logging for 10 years and then worked for Fremont Count Road & Bridge for 27 years until he retired. Russ loved his garden. He enjoyed fishing, camping and golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Cheri; daughter Kristy (Trent) Maupin; son, Travis (Becca) Parkinson; son, Larry (Betsy) Ader; son, Jessie Ader; brothers, Ron (Rita) Ader and Robert Ader; mother, Lola Ader; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Ader; sisters Donna Ader and Judy Ader.
A Memorial graveside service will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction ob Bert Flamm Mortuary in St. Anthony. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
