Ruth Orme Miller 82, of Sugar City passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Ruth was born at her grandparents' home in Sugar City on December 23, 1936 to Olive Lorraine Cluff and Samuel Washington Orme. She was the youngest of seven children, having three older sisters and three older brothers. She grew up in Sugar City, graduating from Sugar-Salem High School. She also attended Ricks College.
Ruth married Max D. Miller in the Idaho Falls Temple, on October 18, 1957. After their marriage they lived in Pocatello, Idaho, for a time, then moved back to Sugar City. They had six daughters, Vickie, Janalee, Kathleen, Jeanette, Kristine and Suzanne, and one son, Clint.
Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings within the church over the years, including as a missionary at the church distribution center and as a temple worker.
She worked for the Sugar Salem School District for over 25 years as the Food Service supervisor and as a librarian. She very much enjoyed interacting with the students.
Ruth liked to cook, but she loved to feed people. She enjoyed growing a big garden and working out of doors. Most of all, she loved her family and serving others.
Ruth is survived by her children, Vickie (Steve) Widdison, Janalee (David) Morris, Kathleen (Marc) Homer of Rexburg, Jeanette (Rick) Schmitt, Kristine (Lane) Price of Sugar City, Suzanne (Scott) Brewer of Newdale and Clint (Sunni) Miller of Rexburg; 32 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and all of her siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Sugar City Stake Center, 25 West 3rd South. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to the services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Oct. 2, 2019