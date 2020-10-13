Salomon G Vargas 70, formerly of St. Anthony, Idaho passed away on September 17th 2020 in Casa Grandes Chihuahua, Mexico. Salomon was born to Jose and Fernanda Garcia Vargas he was one of sixteen children.



Salomon grew up in the mountainy areas of Chihuahua where he ended up leaving at the young age of 15.



He later met and married Rosa Vallejo in 1975. They later as a newly-wed couple began their journey to the United States living in Iowa for almost two and a half years before they made their final home in St. Anthony, Idaho in 1978. Soon after moving here they were converted and become members of the St. Anthony LDS 2nd ward church where they were soon sealed in the temple.



Born into this marriage was Imelda Vargas, Noe Vargas, Salomon JR Vargas, and Jose Ricardo Vargas.



Upon moving here Salomon worked as a butcher, he logged for many years selling it to the local families in the area. This always seemed to be a family affair where he taught his children the value of hard work. He also spent some time working in one of the local potato warehouses before finding his niche with Housley Pumps. He started working there in 1985 learning the trade of Plumbing where he later introduced his boys into the plumbing business. He retired in 2011 after spending about 26 years working for Housley's.



Salomon soon left the area after retiring heading south for the warmth. He settled in Phoenix, Arizona for a short time before heading back into Casa Grandes Chihuahua where he had spent some time in an out of over several years.



Salomon still considered St. Anthony home and would come visit over the years most recently in September of last year until June of this year.



He was always up to something he always stayed busy. He loved the outdoors, Salomon could ALWAYS be found sitting on the front porch taking in the beauty of life, he would ride his bike, get in his van and go for drives.



Salomon had a green thumb and absolutely loved a well maintained yard. His was almost always the greenest on the block. No matter where he lived he had green patches of grass.



He instilled into his children the value of life and being hard workers. Work hard for what you want. Being honest and doing good by people. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. He was always so welcoming of others with his big smile and green eyes and let's be honest a handshake or hug too.



Salomon is survived by: Rosa Vallejo, two sons Noe (Rosanna) Vargas of St. Anthony, Idaho, Jose Ricardo Vargas(Ruger) of St. Anthony, Idaho. Four beautiful grandchildren Alecsyss, Jesse, Noah & Khai Vargas. As well as five brothers.



Salomon was preceded in death by his loving parents Jose and Fernanda Garcia Vargas, ten siblings, his beautiful daughter Imelda Vargas and loving son Junior Vargas. We know he was welcomed with open arms by his loved ones.



A celebration of life service to be held in his honor Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the St. Anthony, Idaho 2nd ward church at 2pm. There will be no graveside services.

