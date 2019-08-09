|
Scott P. Williams was reunited with his parents in heaven on July 25, 2019. He has been relieved of all the pain and suffering that he endured the last 10 years. Scott was born on August 20, 1955 to David (Gene) and Adrienne Williams in the old Dee hospital in Ogden, Utah. He is the second son of 7 children. Scott graduated from college in Napa, California in 1986 in the design field and moved his family back to Lindon, Utah where he worked on many design projects. He was so talented that he could design anything asked of him.
He married his high school sweetheart (Gillian Calderwood) in 1975 and they have 4 wonderful sons. They later divorced. Scott designed and built 2 of his own homes. He also started a landscaping business with his son Justin and did amazing landscaping projects. He was a perfectionist in everything he did and instilled that in his sons.
Scott was diagnosed with Graves Disease and had a chemical imbalance in his brain that led to many health issues. During this time, his son Justin never left his side and they bought and established homes in Hideaway Valley, Utah where Scott lived the rest of his life in a home that he designed and built with the help of his family. He accomplished many things in his life, including being a certified diver. He loved diving and water skiing with his family. He only had to complete his Eagle Scout project and he would have been an Eagle Scout. He joined the military right out of school and was an E7 upon discharge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his 4 sons, Nathan Scott (Destiny) Williams and their children and grandchildren, Justin J. (Dayna) Williams and their children and grandchildren, Joshua Ryan (Lorie) and their children and grandchildren, and Davin Frank Williams. 3 sisters: Julee (Royce) Savage, Jana (Tom) Bishoff, Jeanne (Kevin) Wright. 3 brothers: Brad (Cindy) Williams, Cary (Lisa) Williams, Lynn (Paula) Williams and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Rasmussen Funeral Home on August 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm located at 96 N 100 W Mount Pleasant, Utah. Followed by Graveside Services at 1:00 pm and internment at Fairview Cemetary located at 100 N Fairview, Utah.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 9, 2019