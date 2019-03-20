Shane Barrick Hegsted, age 3, of Plano died unexpectedly March 15, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Shane was born February 26, 2016 in Midland, Texas to Bryan Jerome Hegsted and Ariel Paige Hegsted.



He was the light of our family. He brought joy to everybody he came in contact with and always knew how to put a smile on anybody's face. His three short precious years were filled with lots of excitement love and fun. He enjoyed everything from puppies, kittens, ducks and chickens to helping his mom plant and cultivate the garden. He loved dirt bike rides, camping, river floats, hunting coyotes and geese with his pop gun.



He is survived by his parents, older siblings; Kade and Janell and younger brother, Cole. Also surviving him are his grandparents; John and Shelley Hegsted, and Victor and Adele Tilzer, his great grandmothers; Margaret Barrick, Connie Johnson and Sandra Tilzer, as well as aunts, uncles and several cousins and friends.



He is preceded in death by his great grandfather, Jerome Barrick.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday March 22nd at the Plano Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.