Sharline Christiansen, 74, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, with her family by her side.
Sharline leaves behind her 5 children: Tony, Alleen, Delray, Dean and Tina. She was also the grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Pelton and Verda Anderson Pelton; and husband, Gene Christiansen.
Sharline was a native Idahoan and spent over 50 years in the Rigby area. Sharline had a 30 plus year career driving school bus for Jefferson County. She loved being outdoors, spending time riding horses, ATV's and motorcycles. She also enjoyed taking care of her chickens, peacocks and other animals at her home. She also loved spending time in her yard. Above all she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sharline was a very caring person and someone you could always count on for encouragement and good advice. She was always the life of the party and put a smile on everyone's face. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Her family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a later date.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14, 2020