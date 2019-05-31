Sharon Fay Winegar, 83, of Egin, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home with her family in Seattle on May 24, 2019, from complications of cancer.



Sharon was born in Marysville, Idaho, on August 5, 1935, to Walter Decatur Gunter and Marjorie May Spencer. The oldest of four children, she attended school in the Marysville area and graduated from North Fremont High School, Class of 1954.



On June 23, 1954, Sharon married the love of her life, Don Winegar. During their 58 years together, the couple built a life on the family farm in Egin where they raised two children and helped rear two of their grandchildren.



A homemaker for many of her years, Sharon was as hard a worker as you can imagine. She loved working in the potatoes whether cutting seed potatoes to plant in the spring or-her favorite of all-driving truck in the field under the digger each fall. Sharon loved the harvest so much that she drove truck into her late 70s and would have kept driving had she not moved to Seattle for her cancer treatment.



Sharon also had a deep love for sports and played on the Egin Bench softball and volleyball teams for many years. Later in life, she began to follow professional sports and became as enthusiastic a fan as she had been as a player. She was a diehard fan of the Seattle Seahawks and enjoyed attending numerous Seattle Mariners games, including two just days before her passing.



A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Sharon will be remembered by all who knew her as steadfast and kind, a resourceful and strong woman with an unwavering love for her family.



Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kym Iverson (Brix Iverson) of Alaska and son, Kelly Winegar of Washington; grandchildren Dustin Strange of Idaho, Santana Strange (Marchin Grabowski) of Washington, and Bair Iverson of Alaska; several great grandchildren; and her two sisters, Rella Peabody (Steve Peabody) of Utah and Donetta Reum of Washington.



Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Don Winegar, and brother, Lamar Gunter.



Funeral services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Egin Bench Chapel of the Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-day Saints, 1633 E. 400 N, St. Anthony, ID. The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N., St. Antony, ID and on Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.



Kym, Kelly and Santana would like to thank the countless friends and family members who supported Sharon and her family through her cancer treatment as well as Providence Hospice of Seattle which provided her with extraordinary support during her final year. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 31, 2019