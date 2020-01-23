|
Shawn Donae Siepert, 45, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020, of natural causes.
He was born on August 23, 1974 to Don Lorenzo and Neta Ball Siepert.
He was the youngest of 4, and the only boy. His older sisters, Tena, Kim and Nicki, adored him.
He attended school at Madison and graduated from Madison High in 1992. He was raised in Rexburg and lived here his entire life.
After high school, he went to work at Artco, where he was employed for 20 years then went to work for Jackson Group Peterbilt, in Idaho Falls where he worked up until the time of his death.
He made friends everywhere he went, whether life-long or just as acquaintances. His personality was one of a kind.
He was an adventurer, of all sorts: hiking, caving, off-roading, hunting, fishing, and camping to name a few. He especially enjoyed looking for treasures like artifacts and antiques. There was always a fun story and a laugh or two to go along with each adventure.
He is survived by his love, Ceeli Park; daughter Shelby Siepert (Joshua) Byrne; stepson Taygen Park; granddaughter, Sophie Donae; sisters: Tena (Lane) McPheeters of Odgen, UT; Kim (Paul) Jensen of Burton, and Nicki Stephens of Idaho Falls.
He is preceded in death by both his parents, Don and Neta.
Funeral services will be held at Flamm Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00p.m. at Flamm's, and again
from 10:00 to 10:45 prior to services Friday morning. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jan. 23 to Feb. 21, 2020