Shaylyn K. Bergeson was born on the 19th of November 2009 with beautiful porcelain skin and strawberry red blond hair. She had the best disposition as a baby, but as soon as that girl could move, we had our hands full. She loved everything girlie from crafting, hair, makeup, and dress up, but she always kept up with all the boys playing in the mud, climbing trees, and fishing. Shaylyn was so proud to be on the jump rope team, in gymnastics, and was in the process of sewing her first day of school outfit. She lived life to the absolute fullest and our heavenly father had bigger plans for her.
Shaylyn passed away in her mommy and daddy's arms on Thursday August 1st at Primary Children's Hospital after a tragic accident. She often spoke of dancing and talking with her big sissy one day and we know they had the most beautiful reunion. Not only was she the light in her family, friends, and community's life she had told her mom that she wanted to be an organ donor just weeks before or passing. Shaylyn donated her liver, kidneys, heart valves, and eyes. She did everything in an epic way even in death.
She is preceded in death by her big sister Briauna, uncles, and great grandparents and leaves behind Kurt (dad), Jesi (mom), and Tristan Bergeson (brother), Lavoy and Nadine Bergeson (grandparents), and Kent and Lynette Hathaway (grandparents) and countless other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Salem Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at church prior to services. Interment will be in the Parker cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 6, 2019