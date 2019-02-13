Sherri Lynette Brinkerhoff, 68, a native of St. Anthony, Idaho who recently relocated to Uniontown, Washington, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving brothers, Doug and Todd, sister-in-law Cathy and her beloved shih tzus Kai, Moki and Nalu on February 8, 2019.



Born to Wendell and Colleen (Douglass) Brinkerhoff on May 2, 1950, Sherri grew up in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School in 1968 and later from BYU-Idaho with an associate degree in Medical Assistance/Lab Technician. Between 1972 and 1974, Sherri served an LDS mission to the Philippines. Upon her return, she lived in Salt Lake City, working at the LDS Hospital as a lab tech for 10 years. Having fallen in love with the island climate and culture of the Philippines during her mission, she decided to fulfill her dream of living and working in Hawaii where she spent the next 14 years residing on Oahu and working as a privately contracted lab tech for various health insurance agencies. While in Hawaii, Sherri loved playing the "tour guide" for visiting friends and family. She enjoyed whale watching, body surfing and was a talented photographer, with Hawaii's natural beauty as her inspiration.



Sherri returned to the mainland in 1999 to live with and care for her father following the passing of her mother in 1998. Sherri was employed by the Melaleuca Company at their Rexburg location for several years, prior to retiring. Her father Wendell passed away in 2011, and the following year Sherri moved with her dogs to St. George, Utah, where she remained until June of this past year when, due to a long illness, she moved to Uniontown to be near family.



Sherri was a devoted member of the LDS Church, serving for many years as a Gospel Doctrine Teacher and in the Relief Society Presidency. She will be remembered for her love of nature, her sense of humor, and her independent exploration of life through her many world travels. Sherri inspired many people along the way and built an incredible family of friends.



In addition to her companion dogs, Sherri is survived by her sister Toni (Kirk) Quirl of Teton, brother Douglass (Cathy) Brinkerhoff of Moscow, brother Todd Brinkerhoff of Uniontown, WA., brother Jeff Brinkerhoff of Idaho Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.



A family graveside service and interment alongside her parents at the Riverview Cemetery in St. Anthony will take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her honor to your local humane society or Kindred Hospice of the Palouse. In charge of arrangements is Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, WA.