|
|
Shirley Mae Daffer, age 88, passed away Oct. 14 at the Briarwood Assisted Living Home in Rexburg, Idaho.
Shirley was born December 27, 1930 in Modesto, California to Ross Franklin Jefferis and Lelia Emeline Hughes Jefferis. She was raised and attended schools in Modesto, and enjoyed being part of The Sunshine Girls. She graduated from Modesto High School. January 2, 1949, she married Sherry T. Daffer in Reno, Nevada; they had 3 daughters, Sharon Mae, Debra Ann, and Terri Rae; they made their home in Graham, Washington on a small farm for 40 years. He preceded her in death June 18, 2004; they were married for 55 years. Over the last 14 and ½ years, she lived with her daughter, Debra in Rexburg, Idaho.
In addition to being a wife and mother, Shirley worked as an office assistant in a dentist office and as a custodian for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she enjoyed serving others, had a compassionate heart and a love of music. She and her husband Sherry served full-time missions in Las Vegas, Nevada and Eatonville, Washington. Shirley was loved by many friends and family, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Andrews of Rigby, Debra (Jeff) Hochstrasser of Rexburg, Terri (Lee) Snider of St. Anthony and Laurie (Lane) Smith of Sunset, Utah; 15 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Lelia Jefferis and her husband Sherry Terrel Daffer, one brother and four sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at Millhollow Chapel, 315 Gary Drive, Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Firlane Cemetery in Spanaway, Washington, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Oct. 18, 2019