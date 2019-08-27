|
|
Stacey B. Walters, 52, of Clinton, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 29, 1967, in Rexburg, Idaho, the son of David Z. Walters and Charlene (Bowen) Walters.
He married Amy Lohoefener and two daughters, Ashley and Nichole, were born to this union. They were later divorced. He married Brodi Orr and they later divorced. He then married Alayne Oppio and their son, Levi, was born to this union. Alayne preceded Stacey in death in 2011.
He worked with his father at Walters Ready Mix as a project manager. He was also a self-employed home builder. Stacey was a talented and accomplished woodworker. He proudly served his country with the Idaho Army National Guard. Stacey was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Surviving are two daughters, Ashley L. Starkey and husband Jeff of Lucas, Kansas and Nichole Criswell and husband Bobby of Elk City, Oklahoma; one son, Levi Walters, of Clinton, MO; five grandchildren, Hagan Starkey, Colyn Starkey, Lauren Starkey, Ralph Starkey and Greyson Criswell; his parents, David and Charlene Walters of Rexburg, ID; four brothers, James Walters and wife Amber of Driggs, ID, Douglas Walters and wife Leigh of Sun Valley,ID, Michael Walters and wife Stephanie of Driggs, ID, John H. Walters of Rexburg, ID; one sister, Lori Holden and husband Shane of Idaho Falls, ID; the mother of his daughters, Amy Lohoefener of Colby, KS; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a nephew, Tyler Walters.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at the Rexburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, before going to the cemetery for services. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 27, 2019