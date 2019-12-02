|
Stanley L Taylor, 81, of Rexburg, Idaho, died November 28, 2019, at his home after a valiant battle with a lingering illness, surrounded by family. He was born January 11, 1938, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Lawrence W. and Bernice (Christensen) Taylor. He attended Madison High School and Ricks College.
He met his spouse, Carol Rae Storer, on a blind date in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later married March 7, 1958, in Idaho Falls.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Stan spent most of his childhood working on the ranch and herding sheep with his father. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, horses, camping, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife Carol Rae of Rexburg; three sons: Jim (Gayle) Taylor, Tim (Verna) Taylor of Rexburg; and Jeff (Joanna) Taylor of Rigby; 15 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou DeMott, of Idaho Falls; a brother Neil (Beverly) Taylor, of Idaho Falls, and a brother-in-law, Blair Heinz.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Kay Heinz, and brother-in-law, Bill DeMott.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls.
As a family, we expresses a sincere thank you to Solace Hospice for all the tender loving care you gave to Dad.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 2, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020