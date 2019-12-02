Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley L. Taylor


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley L. Taylor Obituary
Stanley L Taylor, 81, of Rexburg, Idaho, died November 28, 2019, at his home after a valiant battle with a lingering illness, surrounded by family. He was born January 11, 1938, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Lawrence W. and Bernice (Christensen) Taylor. He attended Madison High School and Ricks College.

He met his spouse, Carol Rae Storer, on a blind date in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later married March 7, 1958, in Idaho Falls.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Stan spent most of his childhood working on the ranch and herding sheep with his father. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, horses, camping, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Carol Rae of Rexburg; three sons: Jim (Gayle) Taylor, Tim (Verna) Taylor of Rexburg; and Jeff (Joanna) Taylor of Rigby; 15 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou DeMott, of Idaho Falls; a brother Neil (Beverly) Taylor, of Idaho Falls, and a brother-in-law, Blair Heinz.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Kay Heinz, and brother-in-law, Bill DeMott.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls.

As a family, we expresses a sincere thank you to Solace Hospice for all the tender loving care you gave to Dad.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 2, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -