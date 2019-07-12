Stephen Morgan Johnson, 75, of Rexburg, Idaho, departed this earth on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Steve was born in Portland, Oregon to Harold Clinton Johnson and Hazel Leona (Seitz) Johnson



on September 11, 1943. He married his college sweetheart Thelma Luella "Loui" Scarborough on



January 23, 1965 in Caldwell, Idaho. Steve and Loui had four children and were happily married



for 54 years.



Steve grew up in Vale, Oregon. He attended Vale Elementary School and Vale Union High School.



While in high school he participated in band, playing the trumpet, and was a member of the



basketball team. He was a pitcher for the American Legion Baseball Team of Vale, Oregon as well



as a pitcher at the College of Idaho. He attended the College of Idaho and Portland State



University.



Steve was in retail sales for most of his adult life with 24 years dedicated to Kienow's a grocery



store in Portland, Oregon.



A convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Steve was baptized February 8,



1974 in Stevenson, Washington. He had several church callings, served in the Boy Scouts of



America program, and Steve served as a service missionary along with his wife in the Alief Ward



in Sugar Land, Texas. Steve and Loui were sealed together for time and all eternity on March 7,



1975 in the Salt Lake City Temple.



Steve's hobbies included, golfing, reading, traveling, watching sports and most of all meeting new



people. He had a fantastic sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. Spending time with family was



very important to him.



More than anything he loved God, his wife and his family. He never wavered in his testimony and



his commitment to follow Jesus Christ. He was willing to serve in any way he could. He knew



that life is eternal and that he will be reunited with his family in heaven.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Clinton Johnson and Hazel Leona (Seitz)



Johnson, his daughter Patricia Johnson, grandson, Sjon Trent Johnson, and his granddaughters,



Maegen Alexandria Johnson, Tristen Luella Johnson, and Madeliene Dianna Johnson.



Steve is survived by his wife, Thelma Luella "Loui"; his three children Casey Johnson (Pearlette),



Shaleign Galbraith (Joel) and Andi Simiskey (Matt); his 11 grandchildren, Krystle Johnson, Ian



Johnson (Natalie), Nicole Ray (Brandon), April Martin (Kyle), Emily Galbraith, Drew Galbraith,



Grace Galbraith, Olivia Simiskey, Samantha Simiskey, Sjon Simiskey and Jacob Simiskey; and



one great-grand daughter Esther Johnson. He was looking forward to his second greatgrandchild



in December.



The funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day



Saints, 845 West 7th South, Rexburg, Idaho 83440. Viewing will be held at the



same location from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment at Rexburg Cemetery, Rexburg, Idaho following



the funeral.



Remembrances on behalf of Steve can be sent to www.flammfh.com