Steven Russel Bjornn, age 80, passed away on September 6, 2020.
The son of Clarence R. Bjornn and Evelyn L. Bjornn, he was born on June 24, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Steve grew up in Salt Lake City where he and his siblings had many friends and they played to their heart's content.
When Steve was 13 years old, his family moved to Bountiful, Utah. He was very sad to have to move but made friends once school started there. He began his schooling there in the 8th grade and continued through the 12th grade. He made many lifelong friends there and learned much during that time, that helped him become the man he is today. Determination, loyalty, honesty, a hard work ethic in sports, schooling and other areas became his mantra in life.
After graduating from high school, he and a lot of his friends joined the Army and went to Fort Ord, CA. for basic training. He was a good example to those around him there and had many experiences there.
He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 2 and a half years to Oslo, Norway. He spoke Norwegian fluently for the rest of his life and while in Norway made many dear friends who were like family to him. He absolutely loved his mission and serving the people of Norway.
After his mission, he went on to college. He went to BYU and Utah State University, graduating with a Bachelors and completing his Master's coursework in Fisheries and Wildlife.
At the end of his year at BYU, Steve proposed to Marsha Ann Chlarson. They were married on September 14, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. They later had seven children.
He loved his work in Fisheries and Wildlife, but continued on in the pursuance of sales. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for a time, and that took them to Boise, Idaho, and later Salt Lake City. He then got a job as an Orthopedic Supply Salesman. This job took them to Salt Lake City, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and then ending up in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He really enjoyed sales and after some years went into life insurance with Northwestern Mutual. That lasted 5 years and then State Farm started talking to him. He and his brother, Gary, took over a State Farm office in Rexburg. They worked together, 5 years, and then after his brother moved, he took over the whole office there in Rexburg.
Steve was an agent for State Farm for over 30 years. He loved working with his clients and serving them for so many years. It was a great fulfillment in his life.
Steve enjoyed all sports and loved playing them and watching them, especially golf and basketball. He loved watching golf tournaments and ALWAYS BYU sports!
Steve was actively involved in the Republican Party for many years and also involved in various civic organizations.
Steve served as counselor in 2 bishoprics, and also as a bishop. He was a faithful home teacher to many. He served the youth in the Church as a leader, and he absolutely loved working with young people. He served as an ordinance worker in the Rexburg Temple for many years and loved that service. He held many other church positions throughout his life, which he loved, and they held great significance for him.
Steve was a very kind and loving man who truly only wanted the best for those he ever came in contact with.
He truly was a "family man". He loved his wife, his children, his 30 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. It was his life dream that his children and grandchildren gain a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He always stressed to his family 2 important things in life: first, the Gospel of Jesus Christ and second, his Family
All of his children knew he loved them unconditionally. He made a point to always talk to his grandchildren individually, and they also always knew the great love he had for them.
Steve will be greatly missed by his wife and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Evelyn Bjornn; and his brother, Ted Bjornn.
Steve is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marsha. He is also survived by his children: Marilee (Brett) Bird, Idaho Falls, ID; Steffanie (Tim) Jensen, Rexburg, ID; Joseph (Camille) Bjornn, Snowflake, AZ; Patrick (Anna) Bjornn, Rexburg, ID; Melissa (Matt)Schwartz, Highland, UT; Suzanne (Brent) White, Layton, UT; and Jared (Amberly) Bjornn, Show Low, AZ; 30 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 12th at the Rexburg Center Stake Center, 590 Summerwood, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Flamm Funeral Home and on Saturday 3 p.m. to 3:45pm at the church prior to services. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Special thanks to the administration and the aids and nurses at Carriage Cove in Rexburg and to the hospice nurse Audry LaFavre.