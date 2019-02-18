Services Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg 61 North 1st East Rexburg , ID 83440 (208) 356-5721 Resources More Obituaries for Susanne Huskinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susanne "Sue" (Randall) Huskinson

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sue Randall Huskinson, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend moved from this world into the arms of our Savior on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Sue was driven, quick-witted, hard-working and truly beautiful! Sadly, Alzheimer's took her sharp mind from us years ago, but we are so happy she will get to be herself again on the other side of the veil.



Sue was born to Jack Randall and Gladys Wood Randall in Inglewood, California on June 30, 1935. When she was 3 years old her family moved to Rexburg, where they started farming on the Rexburg bench. They lived in a farm house Jack built in Moody Hollow from late spring thru mid-October each year. These were some of the best times of her life because she enjoyed doing chores and playing with her sisters and her favorite cousin Roger Wood. All three or four kids would ride on one horse a couple miles to a one room school at the top of the hollow. The farm house had no power or running water and about the time they got power the family moved permanently into Rexburg.



Attending Madison district school, Sue excelled at anything to do with bookkeeping and writing; she served as a student editor of the M News, which gave her an understanding of the power of the press which she would use throughout her life.



In 1954 she married Mack Shirley, with whom she had three children. The couple divorced and she married Robert "Bob" Huskinson, who, for her remaining years, was truly her best friend and great love. Sue adored Bob and loved their work together both in business and in family-raising. She enjoyed their many road-trips on Gold Wing motorcycles, as far afield as the Calgary Stampede and southern Arizona.



In her early adult years, Sue enjoyed jobs as Madison County Stenographer and legal secretary at Rigby & Thatcher in Rexburg, and was legendary for her lightning fast typing abilities. After marrying Bob, Sue took over bookkeeping for his farming and ranching operation. Sue, an adapt cowgirl, enjoyed time herding cattle alongside Bob in the mountains of Idaho and Montana.



Sue was devoted to community service. She was an active member of the Rexburg Civic Club most of her life, eventually serving as Idaho president of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, traveling widely throughout the state and the U.S. After the 1976 Teton Dam flood, Sue volunteered as a member of the Madison Community Council for several years, helping shape the community during the post-flood period. She was passionate about politics, campaigning for people she believed in and volunteering at election polling stations. Sue volunteered with Goodfellows, Upper Valley Arts Council, and Madison County Fair Board.



An active member of the LDS Church, Sues's favorite calling was Music Chair of the Rexburg 18th Ward. She was also proud of public relations work she did for the Church as community specialist for Rexburg/Sugar City.



She was an avid gardener and could often be found fussing in the many flower beds that adorned her home – almost always with a beloved grandchild, cat, or dog nearby. She was also fond of wintertime Wednesdays as that meant the "Ladies Day" ski bus to Grand Targhee; she cherished both the skiing and the friendships cultivated there.



Sue loved her grandchildren and taught them to work hard and play harder. She enjoyed watching them in sports and recitals. She loved to take them school shopping, skiing, and excursions to Sun Valley and Island Park!



Sue is survived by her children: Kirk (Manette) Shirley of Rexburg, Marla Scollick of Idaho Falls, and Randall Shirley of Kona, Hawaii; step-children, Anne Huskinson of Roy, Utah and Chris Huskinson of Idaho Falls; sisters, Pat Allsen and Jackie Taylor; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Huskinson; sister, Pam Bowen, grandchild Rozlyn Shirley and great-grandchild Jordyn Hill.



The family expresses thanks to the many in-home and Homestead caregivers who helped make Sue's final years comfortable.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rexburg 16th Ward Chapel, 612 South Hidden Valley. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.