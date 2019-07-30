|
|
Terry Dee Bair (57), our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and brother passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 28, 2019 from complications from surgery.
Terry was born May 21, 1962 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the youngest of fourteen siblings from Robert & Elma Lou Bair and was raised with his oldest brother Gary. He grew up in Wilford, ID and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1980. He was married to Corina (LeCheminant) for the last 18 years, making their home on the family farm until 2017 where they moved to Chester next door to Corina's parents. Terry had three children from a previous marriage, Tangy (Matt) Bates, Brandon (Jordan) Bair, & Stetzon (Bethany) Bair. Corina & Terry had two children of their own, Taggart & Saylor.
He helped on the family farm during his adolescent years, and grew to love the cowboy lifestyle. He loved riding his horses and being in the mountains. He then started working for the St. Anthony Police Department, then later moved to the Madison County Sheriffs Department. He also served as a Fremont County EMT, where he helped numerous people.
Terry enjoyed riding bulls in his younger years, and also did some bulldogging during that time. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in the mountains, and was at home there. He was a great camp cook and always said anything is good with a gallon of butter. His greatest joy was watching his children participate in all their activities, especially sports. He was extremely proud of his children and all their accomplishments, and would brag about his children to anyone who would listen. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and they loved being with him. The grandchildren would always come home with a pocketful of goodies and great memories.
Terry is survived by his brother Gary (Wendy) Bair of Idaho Falls, his wife, his 5 children, and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and twelve siblings.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Wilford Church, 215 N. 2400 E. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. both times at the Wilford Church. Terry will be laid to rest in the Wilford Cemetery next to his parents. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 30, 2019