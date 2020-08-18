Terry J. Maupin, 72 passed away after a lengthy battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease on August 10, 2020 at his home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by his loving family.



Terry was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, on January 20, 1949, to Harry and Elnora Maupin. He married Tanna Miller and from this union 4 children were born: Missi (Greg) Hathaway and Trent (Kristy) Maupin of St Anthony, ID; Kory (Heather) Maupin of Chester ID; and Casey (Marilee Gregston) Maupin of Egin ID. They later divorced.



Terry met and married Mindy Rice of St. Anthony, ID in Bartlesville OK. She brought with her one son, Justin (Amanda) Inns of New Plymouth ID.



Terry was a simple man, a hard worker, and always one to enjoy himself along this journey we call life. When you went to see him you could always enjoy a seat at his table, a hot cup of coffee or a cold beer, sometimes lots of them, always good conversation and lots of laughs.



Terry was a member of the Idaho Labor Union for a number of years. He loved the great outdoors with fishing and motorcycle riding just two of his passions.



Terry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tony and Cleon.



Terry is survived by his wife of 38 years and his children; along with 14 Grandchildren; 11 Great-Grandchildren; a brother DeeLane (Beth) Maupin of Rigby ID; and numerous nephews and nieces.



As per Terry's final wishes there will not be a formal service held; however. if you feel so inclined and wish to do something in his honor, please consider paying someone's open bar tab.



Terry, we miss you and love you very much. Until we meet agai

