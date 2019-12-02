|
|
Terry Kent Romrell, age 74, unexpectedly passed away December 1, 2019, from pancreatic cancer at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho.
Kent was born August 7, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the fourth son of Dan and Leola Romrell, and spent most of his life in Wilford, Idaho, where his family farmed.
Kent graduated from South Fremont High School in 1963. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Florida Mission from 1964-1966. Upon his return, he briefly attended Ricks College, but was never able to finish his degree. He met his wife, Sandra Griffeth, there, and they were married May 24, 1968, in the Logan Temple.
Kent and Sandy resided in Utah for nine years before returning to Wilford, Idaho. Their four oldest boys (Brian, Russell, Kevin, and Mark) were born in Utah. Their youngest son, Wade, was born after their return to Idaho.
Kent worked in retail, working for Grand Central (currently known as Fred Meyer) in Utah. When they moved to Idaho, he worked for the Louisiana Pacific Lumber Mill, Cal Ranch, Artco, and Mickelsen's Home Center. They also had a small dairy farm on the side until the boys were grown.
Kent served in the scouting program for many years and helped all five of his boys receive their Eagle award. He served in many other callings in the Church including service in the High Priest Group Leadership, executive secretary, Sunday School teacher, and he was in charge of scheduling the Wilford Church for at least 15 years.
He also helped coach several sports teams (community and Church sports) as his boys were growing up. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop and working with wood to make wooden toys, puzzles, sandboxes, refinishing furniture, and other such projects. Kent was always providing service for those around him.
Kent is survived by his wife, Sandra Griffeth Romrell; his sons: Brian Kent Romrell (Kirsten Marie Sorenson) of Payson, Utah; Russell Scott Romrell (Michelle Joy Youkers) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Kevin Vaughn Romrell of Rexburg, Idaho; Mark Daniel Romrell of Wilford, Idaho; and Wade Bradley Romrell (Heather Cherrington) of Menan, Idaho; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brothers: Max Daniel Romrell (Ramona Brower) of Wilford, Idaho; Brent M. Romrell (Paula Thorp) of Malad, Idaho; and Lynn Donald Romrell (Natella Greenhalgh) of Sugar City, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Lloyd Romrell and Leola Eugenia Murri.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Wilford Church (215 N. 2400 E.) at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m .at the Wilford Church and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church before services. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 2, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020