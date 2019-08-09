|
|
Terry Leigh Hollist, 66, passed away August 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah; where he resided.
Terry was born April 4, 1953 in St. Anthony, Idaho to E. Dean and Darleen S. Hollist.
Terry spent his youth in the upper valley area graduating from Madison High School and attending Ricks College.
He married Robyn Oakden and a son, Dusten was born. They divorced.
Terry married Denise Williams and together they had three sons, Eli, Christopher and Matthew. They later divorced.
He married Maria Ballesteros in 2014.
Terry served the Rexburg/Rigby area as a Parts Specialist for many years owning and operating NAPA Auto Parts. He taught all his sons the value of a job well done by putting them to work in the parts store as soon as they could read.
Terry loved his football team, the Denver Broncos and was a devoted fan. He was a mopar car enthusiast but his 1970 Dodge Charger R/T was his favorite.
Terry was a member of the Calvary Church of Salt Lake.
Terry is survived by his wife, Maria, of Salt Lake City; sons Eli (Christine) of Pine, Colorado, Christopher of Rexburg, Idaho and Matthew of St. Anthony, Idaho; daughter-in-law Cheri (Dusten) of Missoula, Montana; grandchildren, Mariah, Tristen, Elison and Dashun; sister Judie (Floyd) Beck and brother John (Dee) Hollist of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Greg and his son Dusten.
"Hold up" Hollist will be missed by his family and friends and by anyone who needs the right car part.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Starks Funeral Parlor in Salt Lake City for their kind service.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Sutton Cemetery in Archer, Idaho under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at 7755 North 15th East, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 9, 2019