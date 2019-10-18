|
Theo Francine Dietrich, 80, of Rexburg, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 at Madison Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
Francine was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on January 28, 1939 to James Elmo and Wanda Birch Taylor.
She grew up and attended schools in California, St. Anthony and Rexburg, continuing her education by attending business school.
On December 4, 1958 Francine married Perry Val Dietrich in Rexburg.
Francine was a member of the Cavalry Chapel in Rexburg, serving on the prayer team and participated in bible study. She was a member of the Rexburg Civic Club.
Francine was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. Her green thumb was evident in her beautiful gardens. She enjoyed sewing, making her own clothing, wedding dresses, lady's suits and children's clothes. Her talent for quilting was one to be cherished, as she shared the love and warmth of her quilts with many. She was very creative and loved decorating her beautiful home.
Francine is survived by her husband, Perry Val Dietrich of Rexburg; her children, Stephanie Dietrich of Rexburg, Troy (Kathy) Dietrich of Blackfoot, Katrina Morrell of Scottsdale AZ and Megan (TJ) Bauer of Idaho Falls; her brother Rod (Loraine) Taylor; sisters Nanette (Mike) Neuberger and Camille Engberson; 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Wanda Taylor and her brother, Jeff Taylor.
Private family services were held Friday, October 11, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, burial followed at the Rexburg Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019