Thomas Dooley Dayton


1959 - 2020
Thomas Dooley Dayton Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Dooley Dayton, 61, of Twin Groves, Idaho, died April 11, 2020, at his home of natural causes, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Tom was born February 21, 1959, in Ashton, Idaho to Verl and Mardean Ames Dayton. He was raised in Twin Groves and attended schools in St. Anthony.

He joined the US Army in 1976, and served for 8 years. He was stationed in Korea for 6 ½ of those years. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Tom returned to Twin Groves where he resided until his death.

Tom worked in the timber for a number of years as a logger. He then went to work at Jacksons Food Store as an assistant manager. He worked there until his health forced him to retire.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He loved sports, and especially golf. He worked as a teenager at the Fremont County Golf Course where he developed his love of the game. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.

He loved spending time with family, especially with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his children, Scott (Anabel) Dayton of Rexburg, Amber (Andy Terrell) Lang, Andrew Lang, Aaron (Rhianna) Lang all of Boise; two grandchildren, Ayden and Kinsley; siblings, Susan Payne of Ashton, Robin (Jim) Hamilton of Fort Myers, Florida, Dexter Dayton of Twin Groves, Penny (Wayne) Casto of Rangely, Colorado, and Debbie Dayton of Dalton Gardens, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father Boyd Evans; brother, David Dayton; and brother-in-law, Darwin Payne.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
