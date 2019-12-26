|
Tiffany L. Gardner, 38, of Rexburg, passed away of a short illness on December 22, 2019, at Madison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Corina Jensen, on June 17, 1981. She was the first of 3 children. She grew up in Rexburg where she attended Madison High School. She later received her GED and continued her personal learning by taking some online college classes.
She had a big heart and loved coloring, poetry and journaling. She had 5 children whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her children: Weston Clark of Hibbard, Caitlyn Snow of Parker, Kenzie Snow of Parker, Karson Jensen of Parker and KaeBree Gardner of Idaho Falls. She is also survived be her mother Corina Jensen and stepfather, Rick Jensen, of Parker. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: LaVerna McMinn, George Jeffs, Fred McMinn and by a brother, Christopher Nelson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Parker Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 24, 2020