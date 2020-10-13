Timothy Lewis Stewart, 65, of Fort Benton, Montana, departed us to join the Lord on Wednesday, Oct 7th 2020.
Tim was born April 24, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana, to Barbra Jarnot Stewart and Jack Lewis Stewart. He attended Great Falls High. He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully passed in Madison Memorial Hospital, Rexburg Idaho.
Timothy loved his family and often said, "I may not have looked like a rich man, but I am. My greatest treasure is my children and family." Tim was found spending countless hours talking to and reminiscing with his children and grandchildren. He belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep well of faith in God and believed that families can be together forever and taught his children to love God and others. He often found peace with God while in the outdoors.
Tim was the Chief Boiler Inspector for the state of Montana and was an active member
of the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspections. He held a great respect for his country and the Boy Scout program. He spent many hours serving as a Scout Master, even building the new troop #47 scout house. He took great pride in helping his sons and other young men become men.
One of Tim's passions was oil painting and he left many beautiful pieces of art for the family to treasure in his remembrance. His hobbies included hunting, fishing camping, killing the demons in Doom (video game:), and finding geographical "shortcuts" through Great Falls, Montana.
Tim was an outstanding husband, father, papa and friend. He had an outstanding sense of humor and even though he suffered a stroke eight years ago, he maintained a positive attitude and infused humor into every single day. HE NEVER COMPLAINED.
Tim is survived by his wife, Debbie Stewart, of 41 years and his children; Clinten Timothy, Krista Debra (Casey) Marley, Ryan (Jenica) Lewis, Matthew (Mattie) Myron, John (Madison) Edward, his 14 grandchildren, aunt; Marilyn Jarnot, and three brothers; Willam, Thomas, and Randall. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother; Richard James Stewart as well as his in-laws; Myron L. and Vivian Bell.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00PM located at the Salem Church. Family will receive friends, Thursday evening, October 15, 2020, from 5:30 - 7:00PM at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho. Due to COVID, please wear masks to viewing.
