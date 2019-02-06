Tonia "Toni" Kae Lusk, 72, of Rexburg passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at her home after a short illness. She was born October 27, 1946, in Rexburg, Idaho to James and Shirley Sayer DeMott.



She graduated from Madison High School and later from Vogue Beauty School.



She married Delbert Lusk on November 13, 1966, in Rexburg. Four sons were born to this union, Travis, Stacey, Tyler and Tracy. Toni and Delbert were later divorced.



After finishing beautician school, Toni worked for Millie Brown for several years. Toni appreciated Millie and they stayed close friends until Millie's death in 2011. Toni worked in several other salons over the years, including the Cut Above where she was working at the time of her passing. She worked with her father, Jim DeMott, at the Barber Shop for a number of years. Toni enjoyed going to Homestead Assisted Living and doing hair for her ladies there. Most Sunday mornings she would run over to Homestead to touch up their hair so that they would look their best for church services. She was a hard worker and was always providing rides and helping others in quiet but meaningful ways.



Toni was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Toni loved to golf and tap dance. She enjoyed the horse races and liked to watch Travis as he worked as a trainer and her grandson as he jockeyed. She enjoyed listening to, and supporting Tyler in his music. She liked to go down to the desert in Palm Springs, golfing and soaking up the sunshine.



She had a close relationship with John Raybould and enjoyed time spent with him in Palm Springs.



She is survived by her children; Travis Lusk of Rexburg, and Tyler Lusk of Salt Lake City, Utah; sisters; Deidre Taylor of Idaho Falls, and Darla Sewell of Driggs; grandchildren, Tyson Lusk, Tifanie (Blaze) Maupin, and Samara Lusk; and great-grandchildren, Legacie, Lybertie, and Legend.



She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Stacey and Tracy; two brothers that died in infancy; and friend, John Raybould.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 314 East 2nd North. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary