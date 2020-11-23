Our precious, precocious young man left us this past week to go live with his Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Boyd and Helen Ashcraft.
He takes with him his love for family, music, his contagious laughter, loyalty, determination, his love of friends, his work ethic, and love for the savior Jesus Christ.
He attended Sugar-Salem High School as a freshman. He participated in cross country, student council as a class officer, and played the trombone for pep-band this trimester.
He earned his Eagle Scout award before his 13th birthday. He loved scouting, and all the skills he learned and the friendships he made. He loved to ski with friends.
He successfully headed up and ran a business with his brothers baking hand pies and selling them at the farmers market. He loved conversing and joking with his loyal customers.
These 2 scriptures describe him.
Doctrine and Covenants 130:2,18
2: And that same sociality which exists among us here will exist among us there, only it will be coupled with eternal glory, which glory we do not now enjoy.
18: Whatever principle of intelligence we attain unto this life, it will rise with us in the resurrection.
He is survived by his parents Nathan and Jamie Ashcraft, his 2 older brothers Casey And Weston, and his younger brother Joshua; his grandparents Greg and Terry Anderson, and his great-grandma Mary Rushton Inman.
A viewing will be held at the Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho on Tuesday November 24th at 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Sugar City Stake Center Wednesday the 25th at 11 a.m. Masks are highly recommended.
Internment will be at the Sugar City Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, a link will be provided on Flamm Funeral Home website ( www.flammfh.com
).
Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com
.