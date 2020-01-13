|
Valeri Marcine Moses, 71, passed away on January 12, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. Valeri was born in Idaho Falls, to James M. and Donna M. (Collins) Adamson, on November 21, 1948.
Valeri dedicated her life to her family, both living and dead, spending more than 40 years deep in family history. She leaves behind 25 extra length filing cabinets with her life's genealogical work. She was kind and generous in all that she did. The children of her neighborhood loved visiting her home to see what treats she had in store for them. She would even "buy-out" the local ice cream truck just to see the joy in her young friend's faces. She held a massive library where she loaned books by the dozen.
Valeri was a transitional character. A person who swallowed great suffering and heartache without passing any into the next generation. She changed the spiritual course of her family line in a single generation. She will be greatly missed by her children, neighbors, and loves ones.
Valeri is proceeded in death by her eternal companion and loving husband Gary Lee Moses, her parents and her brothers Brooks and Kevin. She is survived by her four sons: Hunter Moses, Landon Moses, Sterling (Jennifer) Moses, Loyal (Eileen) Moses; her two daughters, Heather (Jamie) Winters and Hilary Kiernan. She will be greatly missed by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Millhollow Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 315 Gary Drive, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends and loved ones Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in Wenatchee, Washington, next to her husband who passed in 2012.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 13, 2020