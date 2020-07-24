1/1
Vardis Ray Sharp
1954 - 2020
Vardis Ray Sharp, loving father and husband, has gone fishing to the big fishing hole in the sky.

Vardis was born May 14, 1954 in Ashton, Idaho to Ray and Zenda Sharp of Sugar City. He learned to work hard at an early age – filling up the coal furnace, mowing lawns, moving pipe. He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School and went to work with his Dad in the auto business in Rexburg. After several years he and his Dad started and ran Ray's Auto Body Shop on the south end of Rexburg for 40 years. Together they restored many old cars.

Vardis married his high school sweetheart on December 20, 1974. They raised two beautiful daughters who loved the outdoors and they spent many happy times camping, hunting, and fishing as a family.

Vardis was very passionate about anything to do with fly tying, fishing, boating, and hunting. He also loved riding motorcycles. He loved to talk with others about outdoor experiences.

He was very knowledgeable about anything to do with cars and was always willing to help others with their auto mechanic problems.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughters, Kelly Sharp (Allen Widder) of Nampa, Idaho and
Stacey Sharp of Garden City, Idaho, a brother, Travis Sharp and a sister, Raylene Seymour, and sister-in-law, Alaina Sharp.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray Sharp and Zenda Grover Sharp.

He was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
