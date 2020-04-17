|
Vaun Lee Waddell 3 June 1946-11 April 2020 Diagnosed 2019 with terminal cancer Scholar: of erudite, Shakespeare, Russian literature, theater, poetry, languages-French, Greek, Russian, German, Latin. Teacher: innovative teacher whether at work, at church, or with his family or friends; published college student writing manual "Grammar in the Generative Sentence: Parts of Mature Prose" Artist: strong tenor voice, acted, danced ballet in his youth, composed and arranged music including musicals, wrote poetry and prose. Traveler: guided student and family tours of Europe inspiring both tour participants and international colleagues and friends. Explorer of the Outdoors: skier, expert white-water rafter, mountain hiker. Builder: designed and constructed houses, built furniture and cabinetry. Gardner: researched and developed ways to always be growing fruit and vegetables regardless of climate and soil conditions. Civics and defender of truth, law, and liberty: Sugar City Planning and Zoning council 2007-2010, Sugar City council 2010-2015 and 2018-2019. Compassionate Service: Among other things Vaun was known for freely giving and delivering his excellent homemade bread and jam to family, friends, neighbors Hard work, quiet service, loyalty, and developing a relationship with Jesus Christ were his priorities A man who also canned fresh fruit with his children and carried candy in his pockets for his grandchildren. Loved to watch and analyze college sports--and local high school sports. A man who continued to hope and persevere regardless of the enormity of the obstacles. Son of Keith & LaRena Waddell of Alta, Wyoming---7th of nine children: Dix and Mary Jean Waddell, LeMoyne and Peggy Waddell (deceased), Janice and Mark Wilson (Mark deceased), Rosalie and Fritz Kaufman (deceased), Lynn and Janet Waddell (Lynn deceased), Clyda Rae and Fred Blackburn (Fred deceased), Kristine and Kent Rawlinson, Caryl and Kenneth Horner Vaun graduated from Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho as an Honor Student and was awarded a National Merit Scholarship He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in France and Belgium He married and divorced Annette Stevens; they had six children and have 26 grandchildren: Anne-Marie Waddell of Columbus OH David and Jennifer Waddell of Provo, UT Sean and Jessica Waddell of Lehi, UT Christen and Annalee Waddell of Portland, OR Nathan and Sophia Staska of Stansbury Park, UT Ammon and Marin Waddell of Centreville, UT
He married Lidia Ivanovna Antonova and they had one child: LaRena Waddell of Sugar City, ID BA and MA at Utah State Doctoral studies 1996-2003 at Idaho State Military Service: Army Intelligence Vietnam/Thailand 1969-1970 Army Lieutenant Germany 1970-1979 Professional Teaching Service: Taught at College of Eastern Utah, Price Utah 1979-1983 Taught at Brigham Young University-Idaho 1983-2017 where he directed the Reading Center 1983-1993 Cofounder and Editor of Perspective, BYU-ID's scholarly learning and teaching journal Directed and co-directed seven study abroad programs to the UK and two to Russia Completed studies in Russia 1995-1996, and taught at Tatar-American University in Kazan Russia 2003-2004, Academic consultant for ten years.
He requested a green burial and graveside service which his family and friends conducted on Easter at the Alta Cemetery in Alta WY.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 17, 2020