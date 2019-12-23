|
Velma Lou Howell, age 79, of St. Anthony, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Lou was born on April 6, 1940 in Grethel, Kentucky, to Hoover and Mary McKinney Kidd. She received her education there and graduated from Betsey Lane High School.
After her parents passed away, she moved to St Anthony in 1967 to be near her brother, John. Through John and his wife she met Thomas Howell and they were married on February 29, 1968 in Parker, Idaho.
She worked in a variety of jobs in area gas stations for Anthony Gardner, in potato warehouses including B. M. Tibbitts and Sons and Sun Glow. She also worked in the laundry for Huck Moon.
Lou enjoyed growing her flower gardens and loved walking and just being in the outdoors. She also enjoyed listening to old time country music. She always enjoyed visits especially when they included a cup of coffee and a cookie. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Rob Howell of St Anthony, her daughter Mary (JD) Henry of St. Anthony; grandchildren: Cierra Howell and Harley Henry and one great-granddaughter Taizlee Watson; and one sister Oma Parsons of Rexburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sisters Virdie Kidd, Marvin Salibury and Hazel Hall and brothers: Lenard Kidd, Ceil Kidd and John Kidd.
There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Bert Flamm Mortuary (581 E. 1st N., St. Anthony followed by burial in the Parker Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 22, 2020