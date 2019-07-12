Vernon K Siepert, was born Feb 9, 1932 in Burton to Henry Thomas Siepert and Rozella Minnie Berger. He was the fourth of eight children. He passed away July 4, 2019 at the age of 87.



As a child there was plenty of activity with so many brothers and sisters. This is when he gained his love of fishing. Vernon started school a year early at the age of 5 to keep his brother Arnold company because he was struggling with being away from home.



During the Korean War in 1951, Vernon was drafted in to the U.S Army and sent to cook school for 16 weeks. He was then sent to Korea where he spent the next 11 months feeding the other soldiers.



After returning home he drove truck and worked construction. He helped to build the road to the top of Sawtelle Mountain, the airport at West Yellowstone and other roads in the area.



While working near West Yellowstone he met Karen Kay Purrington. They dated for 6 years and were married June 15, 1962. They had two daughters, Michelle Kay and Lisa Kay.



In 1969, his father in-law, Bob Purrington asked him to come work at Rexburg Food Center. A few months later he sent Vernon to meat cutting school in Toledo, Ohio. He was an excellent and particular butcher. His career lasted for 35 years at Food Center and 14 years operating V.K.'s Meat Shop with his exceptional meat wrapper Karen by his side.



His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening and searching for artifacts.



He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Lisa, sister Erma ( Lorin) Kauer, brother Blair (Jackie) Siepert and sister Kerma (Neil) Hendricks.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Arnold, Merlin, Delbert and Milo and daughter Michelle.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg. Visitation will be 9a.m. to 11a.m. with Celebration of Life service immediately following. Burial will be in the Sutton Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their kind and gentle care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 3012, 490 W 2nd N, Rexburg, ID 83440. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 12, 2019