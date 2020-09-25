Victor Whitney Klingonsmith (age 83) died 09/20/2020 in Rexburg, Idaho, of natural causes. Whitney was born on 07/29/1937 in Parowan, Utah to Philip Klingonsmith and Edythe Whitney.



Whitney was an avid sportsman. As a youth, he was a member of his high school wrestling team in Hurricane, Utah. As an adult, he participated in local softball leagues as a player and umpire, and he coached little league. He loved camping, fishing, and deer hunting.



Whitney loved the performing arts. He had great talent as a singer, actor, and master of ceremonies. He also had a small part as a used car salesman in a major motion picture "Killer in the Family." He performed for many years with a small entertainment group, The M&Ms, at local retirement homes.



Professionally, Whitney was a Jack of all trades. He grew up on a farm and had skill with cultivating plants and animal husbandry. He was a regular handyman with a knack for carpentry, plumbing, and electrical repair. For many years, he worked as a salesman in various fields: life insurance, funeral plans, and windows and siding.



Whitney was always eager to help others, providing food, running errands, or offering assistance to those in need. He was known for his witty sense of humor and his knack for making puns. He valued two things in his life: his family and his faith. He loved serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was passionate about sharing the gospel with many strangers throughout his life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 2 half-brothers, a sister and an infant daughter. He is survived by a brother, Timothy, and two sisters, Winifred and Jill. He is also survived by his 9 children: Christopher (Rose), Victoria, Jared (Cami), Tiffany (Jeff) Stone, Jeremy, April (Trevin) Hammer, Heidi, Letitia Jo, and Jodie Albertson. He was the proud grandfather of 28 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Whitney was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

