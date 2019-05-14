Vida Donaho Lamborn, 95, of Ashton, died May 12, 2019, at the Ashton Living Center of natural causes. She was born March 27, 1924, in Provencal, Louisiana, with her identical twin, Vira, to Clyde and Ellen Sanders Donaho. She attended school in Provencal through the 8th grade.



At the age of 18, Vida and Vira went to Los Angeles, California and worked as welders in the shipyards during World War II. While there, Vida met and married George Edwin Lamborn. Four children were born to this union.



After George was discharged from the Army, they moved to Idaho, settling in Marysville at George's family home.



Vida worked at various jobs including working in the potato harvest and in different potato warehouses. She then went to work at Ashton Elementary School as a cook. She worked there for 14 years until the death of her husband in 1990. After his death she moved from their home in Marysville to a home in Ashton. She lived there for 20 years and then moved to the Ashton Living Center where she resided until her death.



She is survived by her children, DeLois (Wayne) Davis of Rigby, Mary Gonzales of Ashton, Theresa Ortiz of Winnie, Texas, John Lamborn and Mark Shullenberger of Indianapolis, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven siblings and a grandson, Rick Davis.



The family extends a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Ashton Living Center.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, before going to the cemetery for services. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.