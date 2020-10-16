1/1
Wayne N. Clark
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne N. Clark, 62; warrior, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor and follower of Christ died peacefully of cancer on October 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family in Rigby, Idaho.

Wayne was born March 13, 1958, to Kay and Lucy Clark in Rigby, Idaho, on the same street on which he died. He graduated from BYU with a degree in Construction Management which shaped the rest of his career. He worked in the Lumber Industry, as a subcontractor at Hill Air Force Base, at the INL, and finally at BYU-Idaho for the last 23 years. He loved what he did and built their family homes with love and care.

Wayne was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to Adelaide, Australia, and still has many close relationships there.

He served in the bishopric, in a married stake at BYU-Idaho, and in many youth leadership positions. He loved the youth and serving those whose stewardship he cherished. His relationships with those whom he served were lasting and strong.

He served on the Rigby City Council, planning and zoning, as president of the Rocky Mountain APPA and on the national APPA board. His great loves besides his family and the Gospel were waterskiing, golf and most recently exploring with Kris on their side by side. However, his greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kristine Crook Clark; his children: daughter Sherie Lyn (Paul) Beck of Rigby, Idaho; son, Jared Wayne (Kami) Clark of Cumming, Georgia; son, Tyson Kay (Jessika) Clark of Rexburg, Idaho; 12 amazing grandchildren, and a growing number of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Valerie Tremelling; and a great- grandchild.

We'd like to express special thanks to Dallin at Teton Cancer Institute, the many loving nurses at the Huntsman Infusion Center at Madison Memorial and the loving care from One Source Hospice. Thanks for treating us like family.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho). A private family service has been scheduled with interment in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 16 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 16, 2020
Kris, we love you and your handsome husband Wayne. We feel honored and blessed to have been acquainted and worked with the both of you at the Temple.
Our prayers are with you and your family to find peace and knowledge of Wayne's new mission.
Love, Kirk and JoAnne Davis
JoAnne Davis
Friend
October 16, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I am Wayne's cousin and have known him since he was small. He was a good boy and man and someone you should always be proud of.
Judy Wright
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved